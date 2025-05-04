UP CM Yogi calls for economic self-reliance of cow shelters: cow dung paint in govt buildings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that animal husbandry and dairy development form a vital pillar of Uttar Pradesh’s rural economy, offering not just milk production but also avenues for livelihood, nutrition security, and women empowerment.

The CM directed officials to take concrete steps to make cow protection centres self-reliant and advocated the use of cow dung-based natural paint in government buildings, along with scaling up its production.

Chairing a review meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department on Sunday, he called for greater use of technology, investment, and innovation to strengthen the sector.

The Chief Minister was informed by the officials that 11.49 lakh cows are currently sheltered in 7,693 Gau Ashray Sthals across the state, monitored through CCTV and regular inspections. The CM instructed officials to ensure the deployment and timely payment of caretakers, the establishment of husk banks, and an adequate supply of water, green fodder, and bran.

He also emphasised regular veterinary visits to these shelters. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Nirashrit Govansh Sahyogita Yojana’, the Chief Minister directed that cows be provided to poor families without livestock. The initiative aims at both promoting cow service and enhancing household nutrition through milk availability.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister proposed organising divisional-level competitions for indigenous cow breeds and recognising exemplary Gau Ashray Sthals. He also suggested holding competitions for organisations producing cow-based products to encourage innovation and excellence in the sector.

The Chief Minister was informed that Compressed Biogas(CBG) plants are being set up in Varanasi and Muzaffarnagar to enhance the self-reliance of Gau Ashray Sthals. Additionally, 40,968.29 hectares of pasture land have been cleared of encroachments, with 12,168.78 hectares dedicated to green fodder production. This initiative is also generating rural employment, with women’s self-help groups actively involved. A total of 21,884 Gausevaks have been trained and deployed. In Bareilly, the establishment of organic manure and cow urine processing plants, in collaboration with IFFCO Aonla, is progressing at large cow conservation centres.

The Chief Minister was informed that in 2024-25, milk procurement reached 3.97 LLPD, marking a 10 per cent increase from the previous year. Membership rose by 8 per cent, and 24,031 milk producers were trained. Financially, the turnover reached Rs 1,120.44 crores, reflecting a 16 per cent growth. Major milk unions in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Mirzapur, Mathura, and Basti reported a combined profit of Rs 818.22 lakh. Emphasising the need to further boost milk production, the Chief Minister directed an increase in the number of primary cooperative societies and the training of their members.

Regarding future plans, it was shared that for 2025-26, the target is to establish 4,922 new cooperative milk societies and provide training to 21,922 existing ones.