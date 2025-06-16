UP CM unveils ₹1,184 cr development push in Ambedkar Nagar, renames key landmarks

In a grand ceremony held at Katehari on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 194 development projects worth ₹1,184 crore, aimed at the comprehensive development of Ambedkar Nagar district. The event marked the inauguration of 102 projects and the foundation laying for 92 schemes.

Reaffirming the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Uttar Pradesh has become a riot- and crime-free state. Issuing a stern warning to those who endanger the safety of women and traders, he said, “The baton of the law will strike so hard that it will be remembered for seven generations.” He further stated that a time-bound framework has been put in place to resolve revenue disputes, ensuring speedy justice for the underprivileged.

Responding to requests from public representatives, the Chief Minister announced the renaming of Akbarpur Bus Stand to ‘Shravan Dham Bus Stand’—a tribute to the cultural and mythological legacy of Shravan Kumar from the Ramayana, symbolising filial devotion. He also declared that the Tanda Bus Stand will be named ‘Jairam Verma Bus Stand’ in honour of the late Jairam Verma.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to developing Shravan Dham as a religious and cultural tourism destination, highlighting its deep historical roots. He also reiterated the state’s focus on promoting tourism in Shiv Baba Dham, where he offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of the people before addressing the public. He noted that several development works in Shiv Baba Dham have already been completed, with the remaining progressing rapidly.

CM Yogi directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the pension scheme for destitute women, underlining the government’s dedication to their financial security. Extending his wishes for the upcoming month of Shravan, he said the festival represents enthusiasm, devotion, and collective joy.

Launching a strong critique of those opposing the state’s development, Yogi Adityanath accused them of engaging in family-centric politics and exploiting caste divisions for personal political gain. “They engage in a naked dance of casteism and attempt to fracture the unity of society,” he said, asserting that his government is resolutely committed to exposing and confronting such disruptive elements.

The Chief Minister remarked that Uttar Pradesh has shed its previous label as a ‘Bimaru’ (sick) state and emerged as one of India’s leading economies. He highlighted the ongoing transformative development in Ambedkar Nagar—including the construction of a medical college, a polytechnic institute, and tourism infrastructure—contributing to the district’s evolving identity.