UP: CM to flag off flight carrying GI tagged Banarasi mango to Sharjah

Geographical Indication (GI) tagged juicy and aromatic Banarasi Langra mango will soon fly directly from the newly built pack house in Varanasi to Sharjah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off a perishable food product prepared according to international standards and send it abroad for the first time.

The government is making efforts to turn farmer entrepreneurs into exporters by eliminating middlemen from their businesses. It will increase farmers’ income. In order to achieve this, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is working nonstop.

There will be single window clearance for export from pack houses. Here, perishable food items will be prepared in accordance with global standards. The pack house is accredited by APEDA for export as per international standards.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will give a big gift to the ‘annadata’ farmers of Purvanchal on June 26. Vegetables and fruits of Purvanchal will now be exported directly from the pack house in Varanasi. Perishable food products will be prepared in the pack house according to international standards.

Pack house has been completed in about 4461 square feet area at a cost of Rs 15.78 crore. Here, farmer entrepreneurs will also be given training to prepare products according to the demands of the international market. This will be the third integrated pack house in Uttar Pradesh after Saharanpur and Lucknow.

APEDA’s Deputy General Manager Dr CB Singh stated here on Saturday that the CM will flag off the first shipment of four to five metric tonnes of Banarasi Langra mangoes and other products from Varanasi airport to Sharjah.

Dr CB Singh, Deputy General Manager, APEDA, stated that in order to produce a product of an international standard, fruits and vegetables must go through a number of processes in the integrated pack house. Because of this, their flavour, freshness, and other qualities remain unaltered.