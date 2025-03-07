UP CM pays tribute to Pt Govind Ballabh Pant on his death anniversary, garlands statue in remembrance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid a heartfelt tribute to ‘Bharat Ratna’ Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, the revered freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, by garlanding his statue on his death anniversary.

Speaking at an event organised at Pant Park in Gorakhpur University, the CM highlighted Pandit Pant’s significant contributions as a respected member of the Constituent Assembly. CM Adityanath praised Pandit Pant as a towering hero of India’s freedom struggle who made an indelible impact as an eminent advocate, a skilled politician, and an accomplished administrator.

He emphasised that Pandit Pant was pivotal in strengthening the state’s governance system as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh until 1954. Later, as the Home Minister, he was instrumental in establishing Hindi as the official language of India. In recognition of his exceptional service to the nation, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1957.

The CM also recalled that Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant laid the foundation stone of Gorakhpur University himself. Remembering his legacy, he said, “Pandit Pant left this world on 7th March 1961. On his revered death anniversary today, I bow to his memory and offer my humble tribute on behalf of the state’s people.”