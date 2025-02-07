UP CM pays tribute to Kameshwar Chaupal, a stalwart of Ram temple movement

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

In a heartfelt message on X, CM Yogi wrote: “Kameshwar Chaupal ji’s entire life was dedicated to religious and social service. My humble tributes to him!”

The Chief Minister further stated, “The passing of Shri Kameshwar Chaupal Ji, Vice President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and a key member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is an irreparable loss.”

“On November 9, 1989, he had the honor of placing the first stone for the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in the presence of revered saints. His entire life was devoted to religious and social causes. I offer my humble tribute to him.”

Offering his prayers, the CM added, “May Lord Shri Ram grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti.”

Kameshwar Chaupal, a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, passed away at the age of 68. He breathed his last at New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past few days.

A key figure in the Ram Temple movement, he had the historic honour of laying the first brick for the construction of the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.