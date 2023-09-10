UP: CM pays tribute to Govind Ballabh Pant on his jayanti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a glowing tribute to Govind Ballabh Pant on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Describing him as a great freedom fighter, Yogi said that Pant became the first Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after independence and made valuable contributions to the progress of the state and internal security of the country.

Chief Minister Adityanath also garlanded the statue of the first Chief Minister of Uttar Prasad and former Home Minister Bharat Ratna Govind Ballabh Pant at the Lok Bhawan complex.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said: “Govind Ballabh Pant had actively participated in the freedom struggle. Keeping in mind his hard work, his patriotism and organizational ability, he was given the responsibility of chief ministership.”

He became the first Chief Minister of the state in independent India and then served the country and the state as the Home Minister, added Yogi.