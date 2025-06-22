UP CM orders strict action against land encroachers, assures justice for all

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday assured prompt, time-bound resolution of grievances and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for every citizen.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take immediate action on all complaints, warning that any delay in redressal would not be tolerated.

He gave these directions after meeting nearly 200 people at the Janata Darshan held here this morning.

He stated that all applications had been forwarded to the concerned departments with clear instructions for time-bound resolution.

A significant number of complaints pertained to land encroachments. The CM ordered officials to free land belonging to the poor and to take strict legal action against land mafias and miscreants, in accordance with the state’s zero-tolerance policy. He emphasized that those who illegally occupy land or displace the vulnerable must not be spared.

Several individuals sought financial assistance for medical treatment. The Chief Minister assured full government support in such cases. He instructed officials to expedite the cost estimation process for treatment so that aid could be provided swiftly.

The CM became emotional upon meeting a man in a wheelchair and assured him that a lack of funds would not hinder his treatment.

Earlier in the morning, the CM followed his traditional routine by offering prayers at Guru Gorakhnath’s shrine and paying respects at the samadhi of his Guru, Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath.

While visiting the temple premises, he warmly interacted with children, inquired about their studies, shared light-hearted moments, and gave them blessings and chocolates.