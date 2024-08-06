UP CM orders streamlining of the process of managing joint family property

In a significant move after introducing the facility to transfer immovable property to blood relatives with a stamp duty of only Rs 5,000, Uttar Pradesh is set to simplify family property division and management.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed fixing of the stamp duty on the division of immovable property among family members as well as on transfer of property by a living person to their family members at Rs 5,000.

In an important meeting held here on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “High expenses often lead to disputes and court cases during family property divisions. By implementing a minimal stamp duty, settlements among family members will become much easier.”

Emphasising that the state government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has undertaken numerous initiatives to improve the ease of living for the common man, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Simplifying the property division and management process will provide greater convenience to the people.”