UP CM orders completion of flood prevention works by June 10; reviews development plans in Lakhimpur Kheri

During a review meeting at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed flood prevention preparations and directed that all projects be completed between June 10 and 12, with a nodal officer appointed for supervision.

The Chief Minister reviewed presentations made by the Forest and Tourism Departments and also took updates from the District Magistrate on development works in the district. Prior to the meeting, he planted a Moulsari sapling in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve park and visited various stalls set up there. He was warmly welcomed by Tharu women.

During the review meeting, the CM issued key instructions to local, forest, and tourism officials, directing them to prepare development plans in coordination with public representatives. He also assessed the district’s development progress and the law and order situation.

After reviewing the Forest Department’s presentation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to boost tourism and sought year-wise tourist footfall data for Dudhwa. He also reviewed the Tourism Department’s plans, emphasizing better connectivity, hotel development, and engaging locals as tourist guides.

The Chief Minister directed the Forest and Tourism Departments to jointly prepare a plan within 15 days to develop Dudhwa Tiger Reserve as an eco-tourism hub. He stressed the importance of offering excellent facilities to visitors.

Further, he instructed that police, SSB, and forest officers conduct joint patrols in forest areas to prevent illegal tree felling and protect wildlife. He emphasized the need to provide better connectivity facilities.

To prevent human-wildlife conflict, the Chief Minister ordered that villagers near forest areas be trained and that solar fencing be installed around the villages. He was briefed about efforts to rejuvenate the Suheli River, with the District Magistrate informing him that cleaning work is underway along a 5-kilometer stretch. The Chief Minister also instructed that proper cleaning and drainage arrangements be made through MGNREGA and the Irrigation Department.

The District Magistrate presented the district’s innovative project ‘Mission Maidan’ to the Chief Minister. Under this project, ideal playgrounds have been developed in 1,000 schools, and rooftop indoor gaming zones have been created in schools lacking open spaces. The Chief Minister praised the initiative.