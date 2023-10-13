UP: CM inaugurates and lays foundation stone of 879 development projects in Amethi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that India’s strength and capability have been demonstrated at the Asian Games held in China.

The Chief Minister participated in the prize distribution program of ‘Sansad Khel-Khud Pratiyogita 2023’ wherein he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 879 development projects worth Rs 700 crore.

During the event, he said, “The UP player was initially lagging behind China in athletics, but managed to clinch victory in the last 30 seconds. When questioned about her last-minute win, she said that it was possible because of the encouragement received from the Prime Minister and the programs initiated by the Uttar Pradesh government to support players.”

The Chief Minister said: “A reward of three crore and the position of Deputy Superintendent of Police awaits athletes winning gold medals. Whenever they will say, we will issue the appointment letters.” He further congratulated MP Smriti Irani and 1.11 lakh players for participating in the grand event.

CM Yogi expressed that, until today, events like this were just a dream. The ‘Khelo India Khelo’ initiative by the Prime Minister has been instrumental in motivating players and youth across the nation to prioritize fitness.

He added: “In this series, organizing the Sansad Khel-Khud Pratiyogita 2023 was a novel experience. For the last three to four years, players from the entire parliamentary constituency, from village to Nyay Panchayat, from school to college level, got the opportunity to participate in various competitions.”

CM Yogi also mentioned that so far 500 players have been given appointment letters. There is an abundance of recruitment and talent. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it is our collective responsibility to elevate India’s talent to the global stage.

“If we all work with full strength, then one day the players of Amethi will also go to Asian-Commonwealth, Olympics, World Championship. Their success will not only bring honor to the district and state but also contribute to enhancing the country’s reputation. Sudha Singh brought pride to both the state and the nation by securing a medal in the Olympics,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that he has known Amethi for 30 years. Prior to 2019, elected MPs used to visit only during the elections. However, when Smriti Irani became MP, the scenario changed. She visits Amethi every week or ten days.

He further mentioned that Amethi is currently evolving in a new way, with developments such as the construction of a medical college. There are no obstacles in the path of Amethi’s development under the double-engine government.

CM Yogi said that a new program is about to come regarding the ‘Saansad Sanskritik Karyakram.’ Cultural events will give new heights to positivity. Just a few days ago, the Prime Minister participated in the Saansad Sanskritik event in Varanasi.

“Women traditionally sing at weddings, and various village programs are organized during festivals. If these cultural practices are given a platform and taken forward, the double-engine government is committed to being a partner and providing encouragement and support.”

The CM went on to say that the message from today’s program is clear that people are eager to be part of sports programs. “By collaborating with the Government of India to establish sports centers in every district, youth can be given a platform.”

The Chief Minister said that the state government is setting up the first sports university in the name of Major Dhyanchand in Meerut.

This international standard university will serve as a platform to enhance the sporting talents of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut has been designated as the center for sports development (One District, One Product) in the state, he said.

Residents of Amethi heard a video message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Olympic Association President/Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha.

CM Yogi Adityanath and Amethi MP Smriti Irani also honoured the first-prize winners of various competitions. More than two dozen children received awards from the Chief Minister, and their happiness was evident. He also interacted with the winners.