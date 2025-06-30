UP CM hails AIIMS-Gorakhpur as a lifeline for seven crore people

“Once considered an unattainable dream, the AIIMS in Gorakhpur now stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare for the entire region,” said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Speaking at the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister highlighted the institution’s transformative impact. “What was unimaginable before 2014 has today become a lifeline for over five crore people directly and nearly seven crores indirectly, across eastern Uttar Pradesh, northwestern Bihar, and parts of Nepal,” he said.

Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, the Chief Guest at the event, the CM recalled the long struggle for the establishment of AIIMS Gorakhpur. “What once seemed like a distant dream has now blossomed into a banyan tree. I am the only person on this convocation stage who has witnessed this journey from seed to tree,” he remarked.

He recounted the challenging path leading to the creation of AIIMS, noting his personal involvement in the movement—from the streets to the Parliament. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in 2016, acquiring land was a major hurdle. “After taking office in March 2017, the first decision I took was to transfer the required land for AIIMS Gorakhpur. Once that was done, construction gained momentum, and in 2021, the institute was inaugurated by PM Modi,” he said.

Expressing his emotional connection to the institution, CM Yogi recalled personally interacting with the first MBBS batch in 2019.

Before the establishment of AIIMS, he said, there was no major healthcare facility between Patna and Lucknow capable of serving the adjoining regions. “Today, we are witnessing the realization of that long-standing dream,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that AIIMS Gorakhpur now offers DM courses, alongside undergraduate, super-specialty, and nursing education. Its establishment, he said, has ushered in a new era of quality healthcare and medical education in the region.

He urged the first graduating batch of doctors to focus on conducting detailed case studies on encephalitis, a disease that once plagued eastern Uttar Pradesh. “One of the key objectives behind setting up AIIMS in Gorakhpur was to provide a reliable centre for encephalitis treatment. I hope the graduating doctors today feel immense pride in the fact that the disease which once caused widespread panic is now under control.”

He reminded the audience of the grim situation just eight years ago, when encephalitis cases surged during the monsoon months, resulting in overcrowded wards at BRD Medical College—sometimes with four patients per bed and no fans. “You can imagine the plight of the patients and their families,” he said.

Acknowledging the efforts under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi credited the establishment of two key institutions—the Regional Medical Research Centre at BRD Medical College and AIIMS Gorakhpur—for turning the tide against encephalitis. He encouraged students to research the disease’s eradication and consult Dr Mahima Mittal, who played a pivotal role in combating the outbreak.

Emphasizing the importance of research, CM Yogi said, “The future belongs to research and development. The more patients you interact with and the more you understand their social and geographical contexts, the better your research will be.” Addressing the graduating doctors, he said, “Your real journey begins now. Prepare yourselves for the challenges ahead—the world is open before you.”

Reflecting on the healthcare revolution in the region, he noted that just eight years ago, BRD Medical College was the only one in the area. Today, almost every district has its own medical college. Apart from Gorakhpur, medical colleges have been established in Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Gonda, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur, and Chandauli. He also announced that a new medical college is being planned in Ballia.

Welcoming President Murmu to ‘Goraksha Bhoomi,’ CM Yogi described Gorakhpur as one of India’s foremost spiritual centres in the Sanatan tradition. “It was here that Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath illuminated this sacred land with his penance centuries ago. Today, the world knows this place as Gorakhpur,” he said.

He added that Gorakhpur’s spiritual energy has resonated across the globe for centuries, with several major Buddhist pilgrimage sites in the vicinity—Mahatma Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar, just 50 km away, and his birthplace Lumbini lies 90 km from the city. Ayodhya, the spiritual epicentre of the Sanatan tradition, is a 1.5-hour drive, while Kashi is only 2.5 hours away.

Despite its rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the region remained backward in terms of education, health, and economic development. However, CM Yogi asserted that since 2014, under PM Modi’s leadership, concerted efforts have been made to overcome these challenges.