UP CM calls for expedited revenue dispute resolution and land record digitization

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to fast-track the settlement of revenue disputes and accelerate the digitization of land records, citing these efforts as crucial for building public trust, attracting investment, and ensuring transparent governance.

He emphasized fostering a people-centric, tech-driven, and accountable work culture within the department.

In a high-level review meeting of the Revenue Department held on Saturday, the Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the digitization of all remaining land records and prioritize the uploading of urban land data to the online portal.

He called for a user-friendly redesign of the Revenue Council portal and the development of an integrated dashboard—from Lekhpal to Commissioner—for improved monitoring and public service delivery.

He also stressed the importance of displaying land use data from development authorities in the Khatauni and simplifying the land use change process under Section 80 to enhance transparency.

Highlighting the need for full automation of transfer cases, the Chief Minister underlined its potential to deliver timely justice and ease to citizens.

He also directed the implementation of technical interventions and transparent procedures in the land consolidation process, urging officials to handle complex consolidation cases with sensitivity to prevent social disputes.

CM Adityanath mandated that all undisputed inheritance cases be resolved within 15 working days. He further directed the resolution of all pending cases related to Khatauni updates, Aadhaar seeding, farmer registry, land measurement, and Khasra investigations within stipulated timeframes, with additional manpower deployed as necessary.

The department reported the issuance of over 36 lakh caste, residence, and income certificates during the last year, with 85% processed online within seven working days. The Chief Minister appreciated this progress and instructed officials to continue enhancing service delivery for greater efficiency and transparency.

He also praised the department’s swift response during natural disasters, noting that more than 3.5 lakh affected families received assistance via DBT in 2023–24. Additionally, he directed the complete disposal of all pending applications under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Accident Welfare Scheme within the next 10 working days.