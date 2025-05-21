UP CM calls for compassionate governance in Divyang schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, emphasised the need for a sensitive, vigilant, and proactive administrative system in educational institutions catering to the Divyang youth.

During a review of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Chief Minister expressed concern over disruptive elements attempting to lead Divyang students in schools and universities astray to anti-social activities. “We must remain fully alert to such tendencies and ensure the safety and psychosocial protection of our students,” he stressed.

He directed that permission for external organisations to operate in these institutions should only be granted after thorough background investigations.

The Chief Minister called for comprehensive inspections of all Bachpan Day Care Centres, Mansik Mandit Ashray Kendras, Integrated Schools, and ‘Mamta’, ‘Sparsh’, and ‘Sanket’ schools across the state. “Institutional frameworks must be strengthened further by engaging with the students and understanding their needs, as well as the aspirations and expectations of their parents,” he added.

He also emphasised the urgent need to fill vacant teaching posts in these schools. “Until regular appointments are made, qualified youth can be employed through alternative arrangements, with appropriate weightage given to them in future selection processes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was updated on the status, achievements, and action plans of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Backward Classes Welfare Department. He directed that all welfare schemes must be transparent, technically efficient, and ensure timely delivery of benefits to the intended beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister highlighted that over the past eight years, the department’s budget has increased more than tenfold, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to the welfare of Divyang individuals. Officials reported that under the Divyangjan Pension Scheme, Rs 1,300 crore has been distributed to 11.04 lakh beneficiaries, while approximately 12,000 people affected by leprosy receive monthly assistance of Rs 3,000.

The Chief Minister directed the launch of a state-level campaign to identify eligible individuals not yet receiving pensions, as well as those fraudulently availing benefits, with strict action to be taken accordingly.

It was further reported that in the last financial year, Rs 28.93 crore was provided to 35,136 Divyang individuals for assistive devices such as tricycles, wheelchairs, and Braille kits. Under the Motorised Tricycle Scheme, equipment worth up to Rs 2 lakh has been supplied to 270 severely disabled beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to ensure prompt delivery of benefits from central government schemes to eligible state beneficiaries. He also urged Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly to contribute funds toward the Motorised Tricycle Scheme.

Free travel facilities for Divyang individuals are provided on State Transport Corporation buses. Over 31 lakh Divyang beneficiaries utilised this service in the last financial year.

Reviewing the ‘Cochlear Implant Scheme,’ the Chief Minister stressed that its success hinges on initiating treatment from the newborn stage. He instructed officials to maintain communication with the families of 214 recently benefited children and closely monitor their health progress.

In the education sector, officials informed the Chief Minister that 1,390 visually, hearing, and mentally challenged children receive necessary training and education through Child Day Care Centres across 25 districts. Additionally, residential education is provided to 1,680 children via 16 special schools, 7 integrated schools, and 5 mental rehabilitation centres operating within the state.

The Chief Minister directed that priority be given to skill development-based courses at Lucknow’s Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University and Chitrakoot’s Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang Rajya Vishwavidyalaya. He emphasised that these institutions should be promoted at the national level to attract Divyangjans from across the country.

During the meeting, it was also reported that over 15 lakh Divyangjans have been registered on the Unique Disability ID(UDID) portal in the state, with most having received their Unique ID cards. The Chief Minister instructed that ‘Divyang Rehabilitation Centers’ be established on a priority basis at all 18 divisional headquarters to provide rehabilitation, education, and skill development services locally.