UP CM attends Samuhik Vivah Samaroh, blesses newlywed couples

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Tuesday that a good government lays the foundation for prosperity by rapidly advancing development and welfare programs aimed at benefiting the poor.

“It brings about positive, developmental, and welfare-driven changes in the lives of every individual, ensuring a safer environment,” he said.

He further added, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this transformation has been visible across the country for the last 11 years, and in Uttar Pradesh, for the last eight years.”

The CM was addressing the 1,200 couples united in matrimony during Samuhik Vivah Samaroh organized under Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana at Hindustan Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (Fertilizer Plant) premises on Tuesday. This was the first event held after the state government increased the financial assistance under the scheme from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh per couple.

Speaking at the event, CM Yogi said, “A true government is the one that can go to the people’s homes and solve their problems. The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a continuation of PM Narendra Modi’s welfare initiatives and aligns with the objectives of the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana. It also challenges social stereotypes such as child marriage, polygamy, and the dowry system.”

The CM mentioned that the government is working with the goal of bringing positive change to every citizen’s life. He emphasized the need to uplift the weakest sections of society in order to make India the world’s greatest power. To achieve this, the government has launched various welfare schemes including Matru Vandana Yojana, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Kanya Sumangala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat. He added that the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is also a symbol of this progressive vision.

This scheme supports the wedding of daughters from poor families, removing the burden from their parents. Public representatives, including MLAs and ministers, attend these mass weddings.

Speaking about the importance of educating and empowering girls, CM Yogi stated, “If we want to save our daughters, we must educate and empower them.” He shared how, in 2017, the government launched the Kanya Sumangala Yojana to support girls from birth up to their graduation. So far, around 24 lakh girls from poor and underprivileged families in Uttar Pradesh have benefitted under this scheme.

The CM said that before 2017, the Social Welfare Department provided only Rs 20,000 for the marriage of girls from Scheduled Castes and Tribes, and even that amount was given with discrimination and delays. He stated that this amount was neither sufficient nor accessible to everyone.

CM Yogi also emphasized that under the leadership of PM Modi, welfare schemes are now reaching every poor citizen. “Today, 4 crore people have been given homes, 10 crore have received free LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, 12 crore have been provided toilets, 45 crore have Jan Dhan bank accounts, and 50 crore people are benefiting from the Ayushman Bharat health scheme,” he said. Additionally, for the past five years, the government has been providing free ration to 80 crore citizens.

He also pointed out that previous governments did nothing for street vendors. “Street vendors, handcart and hawker owners were exploited everywhere, but today the government is helping them by providing loans to run their businesses,” he said.

The Chief Minister further mentioned the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana. It supports young entrepreneurs between 18 and 40 years of age. Under this scheme, youth can get interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh without collateral. If repaid on time, they become eligible for Rs 7.5 lakh in the second phase and up to Rs 10 lakh in the third.

Wishing newlyweds a prosperous and happy life during the event, CM Yogi reiterated that the government will continue to work towards empowering every family. He urged people to stand united against social evils like caste-based discrimination, untouchability, child marriage, and the dowry system. “Dowry is one such outdated practice, and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a strong step against it,” he said.

Organized by the Department of Social Welfare, the grand ceremony saw 1,200 couples—including both Hindu and Muslim newlyweds—tie the knot.