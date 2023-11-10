UP CM Adityanath gets invitation for Ram temple consecration ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday received the invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to take place on January 22.

“Today, life has become truly blessed. My heart is filled with happiness. I extend my gratitude to the respected officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri Champat Rai Ji, and Shri Rajendra Pankaj Ji, for inviting me to the consecration program of the new idol of Lord Shri Ramlala Sarkar in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Jai Jai Sitaram!” he posted on X.

Over 4,000 seers and 2,500 eminent personalities from across the country have been invited for the grand event.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had asked people to organise various programmes at temples to celebrate the occasion.