UP CM Adityanath calls for road safety awareness drives in schools, colleges from January 6-10

On the first day of the New Year, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a meeting of the UP State Road Safety Council, issuing crucial directives to all departments involved in road safety.

He emphasised that District Road Safety Committees, chaired by District Magistrates, must hold their meetings by January 5 without fail. Additionally, awareness programmes on road safety rules should be conducted in schools and colleges across the state from January 6 to 10.

The Chief Minister directed the deployment of additional PRD personnel and Home Guards to ensure an efficient traffic management system during the Mahakumbh.

Highlighting the alarming statistic of 25,000-26,000 deaths in road accidents annually, he called it a severe loss to both the state and the nation, attributing such incidents largely to a lack of awareness.

He said, “Road Safety Month should be implemented effectively across all 75 districts, not limited to Lucknow. Monthly road safety meetings should also be held at the district level, chaired by the District Magistrate and attended by key officials such as the Superintendent of Police/Senior Superintendent of Police, Municipal Commissioner, RTO, PWD officers, District School Inspector, Basic Education Officer, and Chief Medical Officer. The state government will review the progress of these district-level initiatives every three months.”

The Chief Minister instructed officials to identify districts and locations prone to accidents, and also devise action plans to address the underlying causes and ensure their resolution. He underscored the need to prevent minors from operating e-rickshaws and other vehicles, streamline the registration process for e-rickshaws, and install mandatory signage on roads for the convenience of commuters.

Chief Minister Adityanath also called for a zero-tolerance policy toward overloading, directing officials to address this issue at the source. He noted that parked loaded vehicles on expressways and highways are a significant hazard and must be promptly removed using cranes. He urged the promotion of safety standards such as the use of helmets and seat belts through targeted awareness campaigns.

The Chief Minister emphasised that licenses or permits of vehicles with repeated challans should be revoked, and this process must be integrated with FASTag for effective enforcement. He directed that hoardings promoting road safety awareness, issued by the departments of information, transport, and road safety, should be prominently displayed. He said, “These hoardings should be installed across all 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 1,500 police stations, and municipal bodies.”

He added, “The public should be encouraged not to flee after witnessing an accident but to assist the injured by transporting them to the nearest hospital or trauma centre within the critical golden hour. Additionally, efforts should be made to minimise ambulance response times to save lives.”

The Chief Minister proposed the establishment of road safety parks in every district, similar to road safety clubs in schools and colleges. He said, “Students should be actively involved in road safety awareness campaigns through activities such as dramas, music, poetry, essay writing, seminars, speeches, and general knowledge competitions focused on traffic rules.”

He also stressed the need for regular health check-ups for Transport Corporation bus drivers and ensuring the fitness of buses to maintain safety standards. He added, “To support hawkers, vending zones should be designated in every locality, and illegal roadside stands should be eliminated by providing proper spaces for vendors.”

The Chief Minister called for a ban on modified silencers and horns in bikes to reduce noise pollution. He also highlighted the risks posed by illegally operated buses, instructing that non-contracted buses should be registered and allocated fixed routes. This measure would enhance connectivity and provide greater convenience to the public.

