UP cabinet clears 2 new private universities, solar parks on Bundelkhand expressway

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved two private universities and also decided to develop solar parks on Bundelkhand expressways.The decisions were taken in the state cabinet meeting here presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to officials, the state cabinet has approved the establishment of private Vidya University, Meerut and KD University, Meerut.

At the same time, the higher education promotion policy has been agreed upon.

It has been decided to run the State Polytechnic Colleges and Government Industrial Training Institutes on PPP mode.

In the meeting, approval was also given for the purchase of maize, millet and jowar under the price support scheme in the Kharif marketing year 2024. The cabinet decided to develop solar parks on build and operate phase on both sides of Bundelkhand Expressway. Apart from this, the amendment of the Industrial Investment Policy has been approved.

Among the other main proposals which got cabinet’s nod include are making the state’s Bio Plastic Industry Policy 2024, establishment of Nakshatrashala Science City and Science Study in Agra, fifth amendment in Uttar Pradesh Advocate General and Law Officer Establishment Service Rules 2009, certain amendments in Excise Policy 2024-25, purchase of 380 new vehicles in place of old vehicles for police patrolling UP 112, purchase of 75 forensic mobile vans in 75 districts for the implementation of the Indian Justice Code 2023, Indian Civil Defence Code 2023 and Indian Evidence Act 2023, and Approval of Uttar Pradesh Labor Welfare Council Employees Service Rules 2024.