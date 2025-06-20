UP Cabinet approves Urban Green Policy to transform cities into climate-resilient green hubs

In a landmark decision, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the Urban Green Policy proposed by the Urban Development Department. This initiative aims to drive sustainable and eco-friendly growth in urban local bodies.

The primary goal of the UP Urban Green Policy is to encourage and support green initiatives, making cities more sustainable and resilient.

Officials here on Friday said under this policy, a ‘Green City Monitoring System’ will be developed to evaluate and award ‘Green Star’ ratings to cities based on their environmental efforts and green infrastructure. To reduce the impact of climate change in urban areas, the policy promotes the development of vertical gardens, rooftop gardens, and Miyawaki forests.

The new policy will take important steps to reduce the effects of climate change and protect the environment. It will be implemented through a three‑level approach — focusing on the city, neighbourhood, and building levels.

At the city level, dense mini‑forests will be created using the Miyawaki method, making green spaces grow quickly. Cities will also have green belts, low‑emission zones, ‘sponge’ parks, and host special green fairs. At the neighbourhood level, there will be efforts to build pocket parks, community gardens, and adopt‑a‑park programs. At the building level, new constructions will be required to meet green building standards, focusing on eco‑friendly materials, energy‑saving technologies, and green roofs.

The state will fund the Urban Green Policy through various central and state government programs such as AMRUT 2.0, the National Clean Air Programme, and grants from the Central and State Finance Commissions. Urban Local Bodies can also raise money through their own revenue, CSR funds, and other sources.

The policy also aims to make the public an active part of the initiative. Tree planting drives will be organized in schools, offices, and organisations. The government will also encourage rooftop and vertical gardens. To increase awareness, green fairs, workshops, and flower festivals will be held across the state.

A special Green City Monitoring Framework will be set up to assess how well each city is doing. Cities will be rated based on their green cover and efforts and will be classified as ‘Green City’, ‘Green +’, ‘Green ++’, or ‘Green +++’. Monitoring will be done by local authorities, the state government, and independent organisations, making sure each city takes strong, timely steps to improve its green spaces. The best‑rated city will be awarded the ‘Ultimate Green City’ title.

The Urban Green Policy will be introduced in three phases. In the first phase (2025–2027), it will focus on smart cities and major metro areas. In the second phase (2027–2030), it will expand to include cities with a population of over one lakh. In the third phase, after 2030, it will cover all municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state.

This policy will not only benefit the environment but will also have a positive social and economic impact. Socially, it will create safe spaces for children to play, educate people about environmental conservation, and build stronger communities. Economically, it will raise property values near green spaces and reduce energy costs. Through this initiative, Uttar Pradesh will make a significant contribution to environmental improvement and play an important role in tackling climate change globally.