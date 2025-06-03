UP cabinet approves 20% horizontal reservation for former Agniveers in UP Police recruitment

In a landmark decision on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a proposal to provide 20% horizontal reservation to former Agniveers in the recruitment process for various posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police. This reservation will apply to direct recruitment for the positions of Police Constable, PAC, Mounted Constable, and Fireman.

This significant move by the Yogi government aims to not only provide career opportunities to former Agniveers but also to bolster the state’s security forces with well-trained, disciplined, and motivated personnel.

State Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna stated that the primary objective of this decision is to ensure meaningful post-service employment opportunities for Agniveers who complete their four-year tenure under the Agneepath scheme. He emphasised that this reservation will be applicable across all categories—General, SC, ST, and OBC—within their respective groups. For example, an SC Agniveer will get the benefit within the SC category, and similarly for OBC and other groups.

He also announced that former Agniveers applying for these posts will be eligible for a three-year age relaxation. The first recruitment batch under this policy is expected to be initiated in 2026, coinciding with the return of the first batch of Agniveers.

While several states and central forces have introduced reservation policies for Agniveers—Haryana and Odisha offering 10%—Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead by implementing 20% horizontal reservation, setting a new benchmark at the national level.

This decision not only honours the service of Agniveers but also ensures their continued contribution to national security in a new capacity.

The Agneepath scheme, introduced by the Government of India in 2022, allows youth to serve in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy as Agniveers for a period of four years.

The scheme includes six months of training, and upon completion, 25% of Agniveers are inducted into regular service based on performance, while the remaining 75% are encouraged to pursue other career opportunities.

At the time of the scheme’s launch, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had assured that former Agniveers would be given preference in the Uttar Pradesh Police and PAC. With the implementation of this 20% reservation policy, that commitment has now been fulfilled. This initiative not only provides a stable career path for former Agniveers but also strengthens the state’s security infrastructure with skilled and experienced young talent.