UP BJP to announce district presidents on Sunday

After a long wait and days of suspense for the party workers and leaders, the Uttar Pradesh BJP is set to announce district and city presidents of the state on Sunday.

After the announcement of district presidents, UP BJP will get a new state president.

BJP state election chief and former Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey announced here on Saturday that the district and city presidents would be named at a function in each district at 2 pm on Sunday.

Except for Lucknow and Ghaziabad, every district will have one function to announce the presidents. In Lucknow and Ghaziabad, there will be two separate programmes—one for the district president and another for the city president.

Dr Pandey has instructed that all district party officials be invited to the programme.

From the organisation’s perspective, the party has 98 districts.

Party sources said that the list of new BJP district presidents was approved in a meeting with senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, in Delhi recently after the same was discussed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The announcement of district presidents’ names will clear the decks for the election of the state president,” sources said.

The BJP is adopting consensus as a tool to elect divisional and district chiefs as well as the state president, avoiding holding voting for the same.

The BJP district organisation was slated to be revamped in January but was delayed due to the Delhi assembly polls.