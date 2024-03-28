UP BJP confident of Muslim support to its Lok Sabha campaign

With the Yogi Government in Uttar Pradesh developing a colony for the poor after the demolition of the illegal property of Atiq Ahmed in Prayagraj, the dream of many women from minority communities of having their own house was fulfilled.

At the same time, thousands of Muslim women across the state, including Akila Bano of Lucknow, are getting the benefit of the Destitute Women Pension under the Yogi Government.

Be it housing, ration, marriage of daughters, or education, the benefits of all the schemes of the state and the Central government are reaching the minority community.

Advertisement

The double-engine government is confident that like every time, this time too, a large number of women and men from the minority community will choose the BJP to further strengthen the changed image of New India and New Uttar Pradesh and not those for whom they are nothing more than vote bank.

State BJP leaders here on Thursday claimed that women from the minority community, who are getting benefits of government schemes in the state, also believe that they have got benefits under the Yogi Government. During the Corona pandemic, when all the businesses were closed, free ration was made available by PM Modi. Taking the scheme forward, CM Yogi provided free ration so that during the pandemic, the kitchens of the poor of the minority community did not stop.

When the women were handed over the keys to their own houses, they prayed to CM Yogi and PM Modi with teary eyes. When destitute women got the facility of pension after the death of their husbands, they also expressed their heartfelt gratitude.

When the women got free gas cylinders under the Ujjwala Scheme, they also blessed the PM and CM wholeheartedly. It is believed that a large number of women from minority communities have been voting for BJP and this is likely to increase further in 2024, which will help in fulfilling the resolve of the government engaged in Mission 80.

Whatever the scheme of the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh for the people of the state, it did not make any discrimination based on religion or caste. The poor and the deprived remained at the center of these schemes.

The Yogi Government has paid special attention to fulfilling the needs of housing and food for the minorities as well as raising their standard of living and education of children. Under the Minority Welfare and Waqf Department, the benefit of scholarship is being provided to the children of minorities. Under the Purva Dasham Scholarship Scheme in 2022-23, a total of 1,08,756 eligible boys and girls have benefited against the amount of Rs 30 crore provisioned in the budget.

Similarly, under the post-10th scholarship, 2,40,206 eligible boys and girls have benefited against the amount of Rs 190 crore provisioned in the budget in 2022-23. The online application process is going on in 2023-24. Under Madrasa education, a total of 4,39,433 textbooks have been made available free of cost through the Basic Education Department to students up to class 8 studying in 558 state-aided Madrasas in this academic session. Students are being educated towards Artificial Intelligence.

The Yogi Government has also kept the Haj pilgrimage of minorities on priority. Under this, a total of 24,960 Haj pilgrims were sent on Haj in 2023 between 21 May 2023 and 19 June 2023. A total of 13,096 Haj pilgrims were sent from Lucknow and 11,864 from New Delhi.

Not only this, 30 Haj servants were sent along to help the Haj pilgrims. Apart from this, 304 projects were completed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram by December 2023 and new financial approvals worth Rs 280 crore were issued.