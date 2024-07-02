UP BJP chief slams Rahul for spreading lies, undermining dignity of Parliament

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary has hit back at Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, stating that by spreading falsehoods, Rahul is undermining the dignity of Parliament.

Chaudhary said that Rahul, who has failed for the third time in a row, delivered a false, disappointing, and baseless first speech as the leader of the Opposition, which he claimed insulted Hindus.

The BJP state president told media persons here on Tuesday that Rahul lied on various issues instead of discussing President Draupadi Murmu’s address in the Lok Sabha. “In his speech, Rahul not only insulted Hindus by calling them violent and hateful but also made false claims on issues like Agniveer, farmers, and Ayodhya. He should apologise to the people of the country as he cannot insult Hindus,” he added.

Advertisement

“After winning 99 seats, they are calling Hindus violent, hateful, and liars; this shows their true intentions,” he remarked.

He asked Rahul who had committed the massacre of Sikhs in 1984, who tortured the common people during the Emergency, and who opened fire on the saints.

“Rahul does not comment on the incidents in West Bengal, remains silent on the intentions of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in Tamil Nadu, and ignores his ally’s complaint of inciting violence in Kerala, but continues to defame Hindus every time.

“In 2010, the then Home Minister P Chidambaram had called Hindus terrorists. In 2013, former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde had also called Hindus terrorists. In 2021, Rahul Gandhi called for expelling Hindutva supporters from the country, and now on the floor of Parliament, he is labelling all Hindus as liars and violent. It is wrong to do politics by showing pictures of Lord Shankar and Guru Nanak Dev in the House. Rahul also described the Abhaya Mudra in Islam whereas there is no such picture in Islam. Karnataka Congress working president and PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi has also used abusive language against Hindus,” Choudhury said.

He said that Rahul took the name of God in Parliament, but he did not take the oath in the name of God in the Lok Sabha. Rahul also made a misleading statement in Parliament about Agniveer Yojana, claiming that no compensation is given to victims under the scheme, whereas in reality, the scheme provides assistance amounting to Rs 1 crore to the victims.

Similarly, on the issue of compensation in Ayodhya, an attempt was made to mislead Parliament by stating that people’s lands were taken in Ayodhya without compensation, whereas in reality, compensation has been provided to the affected people. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh has exposed Rahul’s false claims regarding providing MSP to farmers, he added.

The BJP state president said that Rahul has also made irresponsible comments on the Lok Sabha Speaker. The character of the Congress has been to weaken the constitutional systems of the country. Indira Gandhi also worked towards weakening constitutional institutions like Parliament, the judicial system, and the bureaucracy. During his speech, Rahul repeatedly turned his back towards the Speaker, which is inappropriate.