UP BJP chief discusses LS debacle in state with national president

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary held a discussion with party’s national President JP Nadda in Delhi and apprised him of the report regarding the probe so far into the reasons for the less than expected performance of the party in the state during the Lok Sabha elections held recently.

Bhupendra Singh met the BJP national president last night and offered to step down after accepting moral responsibility for the defeat, sources said.

After a discussion between the two leaders for about 35 minutes regarding the election results, speculation has increased that this may result in a change in the organisation by next month.

Compared to 2019, there has been a big setback in this Lok Sabha election in UP. BJP, which was aiming for 80 seats, had to be satisfied with only 33 seats. This time, the BJP lost 29 seats.

Shocked by such unexpected results, the BJP high command is in no mood to spare those responsible for the results.

On the instructions of the top leadership, a team of 40 people was sent by the state organization for the last one week to investigate the defeat in every Lok Sabha constituency. The state president himself had visited many places including Ayodhya. Apart from this, he tried to know the reasons for the defeat in detail by holding meetings with regional organisations.

According to sources, the biggest discussion between the two leaders at the party’s central headquarters was about the defeat in Ayodhya and the reduction in the victory margin of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi. It is being said that in the feedback given by the State President regarding the defeat, apart from the arbitrariness of the bureaucracy, irregularities in the voter list, various reasons like opposition’s claims — ‘changing the Constitution’ and ‘ending reservation’ — have been held responsible.

Sources said Nadda has also discussed the shortcomings of the organisation with the state president. Besides, discussions were also held on people who have committed anti-party activities. Sources say that the National President has also indicated that such people should be identified and action taken against them.

It has also been reported that the top leadership of the BJP may make changes in the UP organization after July 15.