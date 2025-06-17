UP BEd JEE Result 2025 declared at bujhansi.ac.in; here’s how to check

Bundelkhand University has announced the results of the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 on its official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

Candidates who appeared for the UP BEd JEE 2025 examination can visit the official website to check their results.

The exam was held on June 1 in two shifts. According to the official release, a total of 3,44,546 candidates, including 1,47,846 males and 1,96,700 females, had appeared for the exam. The examination was held at 751 centres across the state.

Here is how to check UP BEd JEE 2025 exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – bujhansi.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2025’ link on the homepage

Step 3. A new link “Click Here To Download Score Card” will appear, click on that.

Step 4. Enter the required details and click submit

Step 5. Your result will appear, download it and take a printout for future reference.