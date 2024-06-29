UP becomes India’s first state to generate 1 crore tokens through ABHA ID

In a major achievement, Uttar Pradesh has set a record by generating one crore tokens through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID.

UP is the first and only state in India to achieve such a feat, having generated a total of 1,43,00,000 tokens to date, officials here on Saturday said.

Following Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh stands second with 60,33,104 tokens generated, while Karnataka holds third place with 42,57,944 tokens. Other states in the rankings include Jammu and Kashmir (38,87,226), Delhi (22,28,079), Bihar (15,65,332), Madhya Pradesh (12,53,722), Maharashtra (7,96,938), Chhattisgarh (7,34,781), Odisha (5,06,580), and Gujarat (3,83,789).

Recently, Uttar Pradesh also set a new record by surpassing the figure of 80 lakh in ABHA-based OPD registration. Previously, the state had achieved acclaim for creating 10 crore ABHA IDs. These achievements highlight CM Yogi Adityanath’s efforts to raise awareness and encourage active participation in healthcare initiatives across the state.

Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) is an initiative of the National Health Authority (NHA). It is a health savings account launched under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), designed to provide financial assistance for healthcare needs to economically weaker sections.

Each ABHA ID, linked to a citizen’s Aadhaar or mobile number, features a unique 14-digit identification number, facilitating digital storage and accessibility of all related health information, consultations, medical records, and prescriptions.