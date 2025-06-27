UP becomes fastest growing state with 11% growth rate: Excise minister

Uttar Pradesh Excise and Prohibition Minister Nitin Agarwal has claimed that UP has become the fastest growing state in the country, with a growth rate of 11%.

“Today the image of UP has changed. The state has become the second largest economy in the country after Maharashtra,” he claimed.

Speaking on the second day of the two-day MSME Summit organized by ASSOCHAM here on Friday, he said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, steps have been taken to promote industries in the state.

The state excise minister said that it is the result of the state government’s industry promotion policies that the revenue collection of the excise department has increased from Rs 14,000 crore in 2017 to Rs 52,573 crore in 2024-25.

“It is the result of the government’s track and trace system that today excise theft has also been stopped,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, he expected the MSME representatives to contribute to the society through CSR etc. along with business benefits.

He assured that the government is with the industry and is committed to end red tapeism. He said that with joint efforts only we can take the state to the target of 1 trillion economy and wished everyone on the occasion of MSME Day.