UP bags first position in inland fish farming

Thanks to the relentless efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government to promote fisheries and enhance the income of fishermen, Uttar Pradesh has secured the first position in inland fisheries. This has been announced by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.

Uttar Pradesh will receive this recognition during the Global Fisheries Conference India-2023, scheduled for November 21 and 22 in Delhi, coinciding with the World Fisheries Day.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad, Cabinet Minister of the Fisheries Development Department, shared this information during a press conference here on Saturday.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Minister of the Fisheries Development Department said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has entrusted the responsibility of the Fisheries Department to the Cabinet Minister to promote fish farming in the state.

In line with CM Yogi’s vision, initiatives supporting fish farming have been implemented, resulting in a significant increase in fish farming and production over the past six and a half years.

The visionary approach of the Chief Minister has led Uttar Pradesh to secure the top position in inland fish farming across the country.

While last year the state’s fish production was 8.09 lakh metric tons, this year the department has already achieved a production of 9.15 lakh metric tons.

Similarly, compared to last year, the department has also recorded an increase in fish seed production this year. While last year’s fish seed production was 27,128 lakh metric tons, this year it has reached 36,187 lakh metric tons so far.

Presently, in UP, 31 projects are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Under these schemes, a total of 15,282.5 lakh rupees has been distributed to beneficiaries.

The Fishermen Accident Insurance Scheme has benefited 1,16,159 fishermen in the state. According to the scheme, assistance of Rs 5 lakh is granted to fishermen who lose their lives in accidents, Rs 2.5 lakh to those who become disabled, and Rs 25,000 to the injured. Earlier, ranching was limited to 12 districts, but it has expanded to rivers of 68 districts.

Additionally, to establish the state as a fisheries hub, an ultra-modern fish mall is under construction in Chandauli, with an investment of Rs 62 crore.

The Yogi Government has approved bank loans totaling Rs 10,772.77 lakh for 14,021 fishermen this year. Furthermore, the department has provided training in fish farming to over 1500 fishermen.