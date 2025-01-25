UP attracts investment worth more than Rs19,000 Crore at WEF 2025, Davos

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 meeting in Davos, Uttar Pradesh attracted investments exceeding Rs 19,000 crore.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 19,400 crore were signed between January 19 and January 23, while leading global brands and investors expressed intent for additional investments, further solidifying Uttar Pradesh’s reputation as a prime destination for global investments.

Among the key agreements was Coca-Cola’s commitment of over Rs 2,500 crore to set up two bottling plants in Uttar Pradesh through Moon Beverages and SLMG Beverages. This strategic collaboration will expand Coca-Cola’s bottling and distribution network across the state, significantly boosting their operations in India’s vast consumer market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the company behind the popular Budweiser brand, signed an MoU to invest Rs 1,000 crore in a new distillery plant in Uttar Pradesh. AB InBev expressed confidence in the state’s potential, highlighting Uttar Pradesh as an emerging market for their premium beverages.

Heineken also committed Rs 1,500 crore to establish a distillery plant, further strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s position as a major hub for the beverage industry.

Additionally, Am Greens announced plans to invest Rs 6,000 crore in a Sustainable Aviation Fuel manufacturing plant in Shahjahanpur, while Loftuslane pledged Rs 6,000 crore to set up hyperscale data centers, enhancing the state’s digital infrastructure.

Bisleri International inked an agreement to invest Rs 200 crore in bottling plants in Ayodhya or Barabanki, adding to the state’s growing beverage industry.

Furthermore, an MoU was signed with Lords Mark Industries to establish a 300 MW solar power plant and rooftop wind energy turbines, with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, marking significant progress in Uttar Pradesh’s renewable energy sector.

Sify Technologies, a major player in IT solutions and data centers, is also setting up an AI Hub in Lucknow’s Chak Gajaria IT City with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. They are further exploring opportunities to establish a Hyperscaler Data Centre on 150-200 acres of land in the state. Additionally, Sify’s 75 MW data center in Noida, established with an investment of Rs 7,000 crore, is nearing operational.

These investments underscore Uttar Pradesh’s rapid industrial and economic growth, affirming its status as a leading destination for global investors.