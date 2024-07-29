UP assembly: Oppn protests over floods, law and order as monsoon session begins

The opposition Samajwadi Party, on the opening day of the Monsoon session on Monday, protested over the issues of electricity, floods and law and order.

Led by the new Leader of Opposition( LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey, the SP members came into the well of the house shouting slogans and waving play cards.

Opposition leader and SP MLA Mata Prasad Pandey said, the state is currently facing serious issues like floods, law and order and corruption problems.

Advertisement

On this, Speaker Satish Mahana told him, “We will discuss all these issues.You are the leader of the opposition, you have the right to give notice, you will do so and we will discuss all these issues. The government is ready to respond.”

Earlier Speaker Satish Mahana welcomed Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, who has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the House. After this, CM Yogi introduced four new ministers of his cabinet, OP Rajbhar, Anil Kumar, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sunil Sharma in the House.

Tomorrow, the government will table the first supplementary budget for the current fiscal. The budget proposals would be approved on August 1.

On the first day, question hour was held smoothly and the government tabled 12 Ordinances which were progumulated when the house was not in session.

Meanwhile, before the start of the monsoon session of the Legislature on Monday, BJP called a meeting of the Legislature Party. This meeting took place at Lok Bhavan from 9.30 in the morning. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present in it.