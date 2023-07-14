# India

UP: 20-yr-old killed, 2 others injured as fire breaks out at house in Lucknow

ANI | New Delhi | July 14, 2023 8:30 am

Visuals from the site (Photo:ANI)

A 20-year-old girl was killed while two others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a house in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Thursday night, officials said.

The fire broke out following a cylinder explosion in Cannt police station limits, they said. The deceased has been identified as Ruby. The two others including a woman injured in the incident undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Mangesh Kumar, CFO of Fire Brigade said, “The fire started due to a cylinder burst. Many of our fire tenders were present on the spot. A woman has died and two women have been injured, and subsequently sent to the civil hospital for treatment. The fire has been extinguished.”
More details awaited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

14 killed in UP in rain-related incidents

Fourteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, even as the Ganga was flowing above the danger level in Badaun and Yamuna above danger level at Mavi in Muzaffarnagar.