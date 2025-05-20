Unseen, unstoppable, unmatched: Indian Air Force asserts combat readiness after ceasefire

Reaffirming its combat preparedness in the aftermath of a recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has released a powerful video showcasing its operational capabilities and past missions.

The video, posted on X, opens with the message: “Indian Air Force responds with resolve, always.” Set to the backdrop of Piyush Mishra’s stirring composition “Aarambh Hai Prachand,” the montage highlights recent IAF exercises and operations. Phrases such as “Unseen, Unstoppable, Unmatched” and “Swift, Lethal, Agile” appear throughout, underlining the force’s agility and power.

During a recent media briefing, Director General Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti reflected on the IAF’s role in Operation Sindoor.

He quoted a verse from Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas: “Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti.” (“The ocean, unmoved by polite requests, remained obstinate for three days. Then Lord Rama, in anger, said—without fear, love does not arise.”)

The reference underscored the strategic rationale behind India’s response posture—balancing restraint with assertiveness when necessary.

“All our military bases and systems remain fully operational and prepared to undertake any mission, should the need arise,” Bharti emphasized, affirming continued operational readiness in case of future contingencies.

On May 7, as part of Operation Sindoor, Indian defense forces targeted nine terror camps located across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The coordinated strikes aimed at eliminating infrastructure linked to terrorist organizations including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Targets included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur (JeM), Markaz Taiba, Muridke (LeT), Sarjal, Tehra Kalan (JeM), Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot (HM), Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala (LeT), Markaz Abbas, Kotli (JeM), Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli (HM), Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad (LeT), and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad (JeM).

The operation was seen as a calibrated but firm response, intended to neutralize threats without escalating tensions beyond control.