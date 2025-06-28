Unruly passenger handed over to security after mid-air altercation on Air India flight

An unruly passenger was handed over to airport security at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport following a mid-air altercation on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi on Saturday, the airline said.

Air India confirmed an incident of disruptive behaviour aboard flight AI454, which required intervention by cabin crew and security personnel.

“During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger informed the crew that the individual was being abusive,” the airline said in a statement.

The crew acted swiftly to de-escalate the situation by relocating the affected passenger to a business-class seat for the remainder of the flight.

“Our cabin crew immediately de-escalated the situation by relocating the second passenger to a business-class seat. Following a formal complaint, the pilot-in-command notified our ground security team, who were present upon arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to airport security for further investigation,” the statement added.

Air India reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward disruptive behaviour and emphasized its commitment to the safety and well-being of all passengers and crew.

“We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview,” an Air India spokesperson said.

As per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines, airlines are required to treat such incidents with utmost seriousness. Carriers must establish an internal committee to investigate and determine the appropriate course of action, which may include placing the disruptive passenger on India’s no-fly list.