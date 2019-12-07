The Unnao woman had asked the doctors at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital to “save her” hours before she lost the battle and died of cardiac arrest a day after she was set ablaze by men accused of raping her in March.

The victim had asked the doctors treating her if she would survive and requested them to save her. She had said that she did not want to die and further asked them to make sure that her rapists are not spared.

The victim’s brother also said that she told him that she wanted “to see the men dead”.

“My sister said, ‘please save me, I want to see them dead’. I said we will save you. But we couldn’t. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less. That’s all we wish for,” he had said.

The victim, who had suffered more than 90 per cent burn injuries, was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday evening and was in an extremely critical condition. Later, at 11:40 pm on Friday, she died of cardiac arrest.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to the Rae Bareli court to testify against the men.

In her statement to the police, reported by Hindustan Times, the rape survivor had said the five men first hit her on the head and attacked with a knife on the neck. Then they poured kerosene and set her on fire.

The victim ran for a kilometre with her burns, in intense pain, crying for help and assistance. As per reports, after the incident, she took a bystander’s mobile phone and called the emergency help number and police herself.