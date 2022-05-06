Universities should focus on implementable patents: VP

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need for universities to accord greater importance to implementable patents under Intellectual Property rights to give a fillip to economy and industry.

He termed it necessary to strengthen industry-institute linkages for better research outcomes.

Addressing the 69th convocation ceremony of Panjab University in Chandigarh, the Vice President said; ”We should move away from mediocrity and not be satisfied with what we have achieved.’ He also exhorted Panjab University to work towards attaining ranks in top ten universities globally.

Naidu wanted the universities to further create an environment of continuous professional development for teachers, and asked faculty members to focus on ground-breaking research.

Stressing that uUniversities must be at the forefront of the knowledge revolution through path-breaking innovations and cutting edge research, he called for closer interaction between universities and the government so that more robust policies could be formulated.

Calling for making good quality education accessible and affordable to all, the Vice President wanted such education to lead to a positive transformation in an individual’s outlook, societal cohesion and inclusive national development. “The New India of our dreams will be built on aspirations and new competencies. It will be built on the knowledge, skills and attitudes we impart in our classrooms and the innovation we foster in our workshops and laboratories,” he said.

Emphasising that education should transform the way we look at the planet and the way we interact with fellow human beings, the Vice President said; ”Our life should be illuminated by five virtues of Guru Nanak Devji, namely – Sat (honest, truthful behaviour), Santokh (contentment), Daya (compassion), Nimrata (humility) and Pyaar (love). I hope these principles will continue to inspire us to be better human beings.”

The Vice President asked the students to use their knowledge to change the world and to work proactively to address the many challenges we face as a nation. “Aim high, devote yourself to building a bright future for yourself and for the nation at large. Success and fulfillment will then follow,” he told students.

Praising the National Education Policy-2020 for ‘Indianising’ the Indian education, Naidu stressed the need to provide primary education in mother tongue. He also wanted people’s languages to be used as the language of administration, courts, and legislatures.

Referring to India’s demographic dividend, the Vice President said that with the right education and encouragement, India’s youth could excel in any field and make the country proud. He exhorted the youth to work for building a New India, a prosperous India, a happy and peaceful India. “This should be our aim,” he stressed.

Terming peace a prerequisite for progress, Naidu called upon all universities to see that peace was maintained at campuses and focus their attention on bringing academic excellence. Emphasising the importance of cohesion and harmony in the society, he said that these values should be inculcated among the students from a young age in our schools. “There should be no place for divisions of caste, creed, religion and gender in the 21st century. We all belong to one country, India,” he said.