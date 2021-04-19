Amidst a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases for the past couple of weeks, all universities colleges, and schools in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021.

A high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to review the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir was held where the decision was announced.

All Universities and Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till May 15, 2021, except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/ research/thesis work and internship etc.

The colleges will move to an online teaching mode.

The order further restricts the presence of mourners at funerals to 20, 50 for all kinds of gatherings at indoor venues and 100 for all kinds of gatherings at outdoor venues.

The number of active cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday after 1,526 new cases came to light and six deaths were reported in 24 hours.