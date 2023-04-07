Universalise spirit of service to become global leader: Bhagwat

Stressing ‘samvedna aur karuna’ (empathy and compassion) for human beings, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanrao Bhagwat called upon people to universalise the spirit of selfless service and initiate a campaign to become a global leader in the world.

Mohan Bhagwat was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the three-day Rashtriya Sewa Bharti’s Seva Sangam at Keshav Vidyapeeth, Jamdoli, Jaipur on Friday.

“India will become a world leader only when we make our service ubiquitous, make contacts with those doing service and make it a +samajwadi abhiyan+ (social campaign) and become Vasudhaiva Kutumbakan to showcase our service strength in the world over,” he said.

He further said, “We have to make every part of the society strong and the whole world a family with the spirit of service. This is possible only when the work of service becomes a society wide campaign. We have to make such an effort.”

He said that the people should take on their challenges and put an end to problems and set an example of devotion, knowledge and action to the entire world. Those who are into social service, he said, should move together as a group. This way we will be able to achieve our goal easily.

Recalling the life of ‘Ghumantu’ (nomads), Bhagwat said there was a neglected class of Ghumantu having no ration card and vote as they were not domicile since pre-Independence. But these nomads had a great role in the nation’s independence. They kept fighting for the country and did not bow down, and the English rulers declared them ‘aparadhi’ (criminals) and erased their identities, Bhagwat recalled.

“Even after Independence, we forgot them. But we have developed a strong sight to recognise them, paid attention to them and have begun the service in this direction too,” he claimed, adding, so far over 1.25 lakh welfare works have been done by Seva Bharti in the country.

Referring to the recently held meeting of the C-20 group at Nagpur, he said compassion should be the basis of international relations as well. Sometimes it is natural to have ego after service, but if the spirit of service remains intact, the ego automatically goes.

Referring to the missionaries who are running schools and hospitals all over the world, he said, “However, when we toured four southern regions, we found that saints (with Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages) are rendering a better ‘service’ than the missionaries.”

Representatives of more than 3,000 voluntary organisations from across the country were present at the Sangam along with Dattatreya Hosabale, the head of the Sangh. An exhibition of the works related to Seva Sangam was also inaugurated.

Businessmen, Ajay Piramal, Subhash Chandra, and people from different business groups also participated in the confluence. Local BJP leaders, including BJP State President C P Joshi, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly R S Rathore, Deputy Leader Satish Poonia were present at the sessions.

Kailash Sharma, who is associated with Sewa Sangam, said that the Sewa Bharti provided employment to more than 25,000 people last year. Besides, the organisation is constantly working in areas like efficiency, health, skill development and women empowerment, he added.