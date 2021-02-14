Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise “Mushaira” on the theme of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” in New Delhi on 20th February 2021 where renowned poets of the country will present their couplet.

Renowned poets and poetess such as Wasim Barelvi; Shabeena Adeeb; Manzar Bhopali; Popular Meeruthi; Saba Balrampuri; Naseem Nikhat; Mumtaz Naseem; Col VP Singh; Alok Shrivastava; Sardar Surendra Singh Shajar; Khursheed Haider; Aqeel Nomani; Nayyar Jalalpuri; Sikandar Hayat Gadbad will enthral the audience in “Mushaira”, to be organised at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said here that the “Mushaira” will be organised on 20th February 2021 from 4 to 7 PM. The renowned poets will present their poetry full of commitment to “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Naqvi said that “Mushaira” and “Kavi Sammelan” is a rich cultural legacy of our country which strengthens the fabric of “Unity in Diversity”.

Naqvi said that programmes such as “Mushaira” will spread the message of peace and will also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in the society.

Naqvi said that such programmes, while on one hand, give the message of social and cultural harmony, on the other hand, such programmes also make the younger generation aware of country’s art, culture and legacy of decency and etiquette.