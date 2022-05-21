Union ministers to make aware beneficiaries up to village on Central sponsored schemes

The BJP National Executive Meeting has resolved that to celebrate the 8th anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government, all union ministers will undertake tours from May 30 to reach out to the actual beneficiaries making them aware of the benefits of central government schemes implemented since 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Centre’s flagship and welfare schemes needed wider publicity to make beneficiaries aware of various aids offered everywhere in the country, it was decided at one of the sessions of the BJP National Executive Meeting which is in session from May 19.

“The ministers will spend a night with the families of the beneficiaries and everybody from the national to the state units will be involved in the campaign which will begin on May 30”, quoting a statement Vinod Tawde, national general secretary, said here.

Every state would prepare a list of beneficiaries which will be handed over to the booth-level party worker. The central government has prepared a list of its various schemes including

Ayushman Bharat Yojna, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Free Ration Scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebration of 8-years of the Modi government has been christened “Sewa, Sushashan, aur Garib Kalyan”.

The third and last day of the National Executive Meet was concluded with an OBC Morcha Working Committee meeting chaired by its national President Laxmanji and state party President Satish Poonia at the BJP office here, media coordinator Pankaj Joshi told SNS. Most of the VVIPs of the party executive left the 7-star hotel at Kukus last night and some others early this morning.

One session of the national executive was devoted to discussion on the BJP’s recent victory in four out of 5 assembly polls early this year. It was resolved that the party’s victory under the leadership of PM Modi in four states was based on the MYY factor, meaning Mahila, Youth, and Yojna have public policies. It was opined by the executive members that there was no anti-incumbency but a real pro-incumbency existed towards victory.

Resolving other mega plans on this occasion, every party worker would have to devote 75 hours to the celebration, party workers have to hold conventions of tribals/SCs/ Women/intellectuals, and 75000 Yoga camps will be held to mark the International Yoga Day on June 21, Nationwide plantation drive from June 23 to July 6 to mark the death anniversary of the party’s ideologue SP Mukherjee, and Party’s Working Committees be constituted by June 30.

In yet another six-point resolution adopted against the Gehlot government at the National Executive meeting, Tawde and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, national spokesman, told a joint press conference last evening that the Gehlot regime has got all flopped policies in Rajasthan and Jaipur become a capital of crime.

“Janta was restless, it was anti-farmers, the state reported a maximum number of competitive examination papers’ leak, the worst law and order situation, and chief minister Ashok Gehlot opted for appeasement policies discarding Hindu majority. Rajasthan is facing a financial emergency due to poor water supply, shortage of electricity, and basic amenities”, the duo alleged.

During an offbeat media interaction when asked to disclose the name of a face in Rajasthan’s assembly poll due next year, former CM of Chattisgarh and National Vice President Raman Singh said he was CM of Chattisgarh for 15 years, and even was not declared as a face of CM in the assembly elections. In every election it was Modiji’s face and his policies, hence the party would contest future assembly polls by projecting Modi’s face, Singh claimed.