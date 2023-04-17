Union Minister Singh dubs BJD govt as corrupt and inefficient

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on the state BJD government saying it had completely failed to curb communal clash in Sambalpur as it is engaged in politics of appeasement’.

Has any procession of any minority community been attacked in the state, then why and who targeted the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Sambalpur, he asked while pointing out at the failure of the police administration.

Singh went on to accuse the state government of misusing central funds.

There is a loot of MGNREGA, PMAY allocation and even the DMF money, he alleged.

Odisha has received huge amounts of funds from the centre, but the genuine beneficiaries remain deprived of benefits, he said.

During the UPA regime the state got Rs 26,000 crore from the rural development and panchayati raj ministry but under the NDA this has gone up to Rs 1 lakh crore .Twenty eight lakh houses have been allotted under the PMAY, he said.

Nine lakh houses are yet to be completed, new beneficiaries are not included as yet and there is an allegation of rampant corruption, he said adding that he had earlier drawn the attention of the state Minister Pradip Amat.

Under MGNREGA, the state used to get around Rs 6700 crore under the UPA regime , now it has got over Rs 27,000 crore .

Even the DMF funds are being misused and project guidelines are not being followed, he charged.

Earlier during the day, the BJP had alleged that the state government is deliberately delaying allotment of PMAY houses as it has fudged the list of beneficiaries.

They had included several ineligible people in the list and local BJD leaders had taken money from such allottees, now they are unable to delete the names or finalize the allotments, charged the BJP.

Hitting back at the BJP, the state BJD spokes persons today said it is the BJP leaders who conspired and stalled PMAY allocation for two years. Under pressure from the state, the centre was forced to release allocations but it gave only 9 lakh houses as against a requirement of 14 lakh houses.