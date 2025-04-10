Union Minister Prahlad Joshi lauds UP CM for exemplary performance of Central schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, held a joint review meeting on Thursday on the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, PM KUSUM Scheme, and wheat procurement for the Rabi Marketing Year 2025-26.

Welcoming Prahlad Joshi at his official residence, the chief minister informed him about the state’s performance in solar energy and wheat procurement, aligning with the prime minister’s vision. He assured him that Uttar Pradesh would strive to achieve the best possible results in these areas.

The Union minister, while congratulating the state for its remarkable efforts, noted that Uttar Pradesh is setting an example for the entire nation by responding effectively to the growing energy demands.

During the meeting, both the leaders provided essential guidance to state and Central government officials. After the session, the chief minister gifted Prahlad Joshi the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and a bouquet of flowers.

The chief minister highlighted that a comprehensive review was conducted on three key schemes that impact the common man, especially farmers. He affirmed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is making strides in these initiatives.

He emphasized the state’s ongoing efforts to promote renewable energy, particularly through the Uttar Pradesh Solar Energy Policy 2022, which ensures affordable and reliable solar energy access for the public. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh Bio Energy Policy 2022 and the Uttar Pradesh Green Hydrogen Policy 2024 have also been implemented to further these goals.

The chief minister further said that Uttar Pradesh has set an ambitious target of over 22,000 MW of solar production by 2027, under the Solar Policy. This includes the development of solar parks, solarizing agricultural feeders and private on-grid pumps, installing solar plants along expressways and railway tracks, and promoting the manufacturing industry of solar energy equipment. To support this, the transmission network for solar projects is also being enhanced.

On the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, the chief minister noted that over 10 lakh applications have been received in Uttar Pradesh, with more than one lakh installations completed so far. He directed UPNEDA officials to expedite the connection of all applicants to solar energy through an organized campaign.

He emphasized the goal of increasing the monthly installations from the current 11,000 to over 22,000 in 2025-26, with district-wise, DISCOM-wise, and municipal corporation-wise targets. These efforts should be integrated into the CM dashboard for effective monitoring and review.

He said the number of vendors should be increased based on the demand. The focus is also on training to create more “Surya Mitras” for solar installations, with training programs provided through Polytechnic institutes.

While reviewing the wheat procurement for Rabi Marketing Year 2025-26, the chief minister expressed the confidence that Uttar Pradesh would meet its wheat procurement target within the stipulated time. He shared that as of April 9, over 1.40 lakh metric tonnes of wheat had been procured from 26,641 farmers, marking excellent progress compared to previous years. As part of the strategy to reach out to farmers, district and divisional officers were sent to villages before the harvest to inform farmers about the MSP and encourage them to bring their wheat to the procurement centers.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and commended the state’s performance in various schemes, including wheat procurement and the PM Surya Ghar initiative.

He praised the state’s excellent work in the renewable and overall energy sector, highlighting the progress made in Ayodhya and Varanasi as exemplary for other states.

Joshi emphasized the need to improve these efforts through a targeted campaign, with the goal of showcasing Uttar Pradesh as a model for the entire country. He also noted that the state is well-prepared and moving in the right direction to meet the growing energy demand.