Union Minister of State Kamlesh Paswan performs Trishul Puja in Bhagwa Trishul Yatra

The 120 sacred trishuls of the Bhagwa Trishul Yatra, organised by the International Mandir Prabandhak Parishad (IMPC) and Bhagwa, are being worshiped continuously at the Mahipalpur Shiva Temple in Delhi as part of an extensive Shiva-Shakti Aradhana.

Tomorrow, the Yatra will reach Murthal, Sonipat, where a 21-day grand worship of Maa Adi Shakti and Lord Shiva will begin.

On the final day, several dignitaries from across the country participated in the puja in Mahipalpur.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan took part in the divine Yatra, performed the Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva and conducted the ritual puja of the 120 Bhagwa Trishuls. Thousands of devotees, saints, and religious enthusiasts gathered to welcome the Yatra, filling the atmosphere with resounding chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Ram”.

On this historic occasion, Paswan said, “The Bhagwa Trishul Yatra is not just a religious pilgrimage but a grand effort for the restoration of Sanatan Dharma. This Yatra connects us to our values, preserves our culture, and reinstates the glory of our faith. I consider myself fortunate to be part of this divine event, and I appreciate this remarkable initiative. Such spiritual campaigns should continue to inspire future generations with the essence of Sanatan culture.”

The Bhagwa Trishul Yatra that began on January 25, 2025, on Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj, is now in its final phase. This grand spiritual journey commenced with the convergence of 12 Jyotirlingas, 12 Shakti Peeths, and 4 Dhams, marking a historic religious movement.