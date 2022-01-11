Follow Us:
SNS | New Delhi | January 11, 2022 11:06 pm

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positie for Covid

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: IANS)

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid.

Gadkari took to Twitter and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.”

Earlier in the day, the minister tweeted his best wishes for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her speedy recovery from Coivd-19.

