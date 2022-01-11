Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positie for Covid

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari has tested positive for Covid.

Gadkari took to Twitter and wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.”

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, the minister tweeted his best wishes for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her speedy recovery from Coivd-19.