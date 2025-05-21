Union Minister Kishan Reddy demands CM’s apology for ‘undermining Army’s morale’

Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday, demanded an unconditional apology from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allegedly undermining the morale of the Indian Army in his speech.

The Union minister took to the social media platform ‘X’ after the chief minister criticised the Centre’s decision to go for a ceasefire with Pakistan after the US president’s claim that his government had threatened the neighbouring countries with economic consequences during the recent Indo-Pak conflict.

G Kishan Reddy wrote, “Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s speech belittling the victory of the Indian Army through Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is a testament to the bankruptcy of the Congress party.”

He also accused Revanth Reddy of undermining the morale of the Indian Army.

Responding to the chief minister’s criticism of the political establishment for allegedly stepping back instead of teaching Pakistan a lasting lesson, the BJP leader said, “I demand that chief minister Revanth Reddy, who spoke in a manner that undermines the morale of the Indian Army, unconditionally apologize to the army.”

The Union minister’s recent criticism of Rahul Gandhi didn’t go down well with the chief minister.