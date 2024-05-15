Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at Delhi’s AIIMS.

Fondly called by her admirers ‘Rajmata’ due to her royal lineage, Madhavi was reportedly undergoing treatment for pneumonia along with sepsis for the last two months.

According to a press statement, her condition had been extremely critical for the past two weeks and doctors, despite all their efforts, could not save her.

She breathed her last at 9:28 am.

“With great sorrow, they wish to share that Rajmata is no more. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the past two months. Her condition had been extremely critical for the past two weeks. This morning at 9:28am, she took her last breath at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Om Shanti,” the press statement said.