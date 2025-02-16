Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assures Rajasthan of time-bound help for Ramjal Setu Canal Project

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has assured the Rajasthan government of his ministry’s help and cooperation for the “execution and timely completion” of the Ramjal Setu-East Rajasthan Canal Project.

Addressing a high-level meeting at the state water resources department headquarters here on Saturday along with Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat and senior officers, Yadav said, “Cooperation from the Forest Department is significant in this project.

“The Rajasthan government will have to obtain a number of mandatory clearances from the ministry in respect of environment, forest and wildlife protection. The ministry will ensure that all requisite clearances are granted in a time-bound manner,” Yadav, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Alwar, assured.

“My ministry is committed to extending all requisite support to the state government for the time-bound execution of the project,” he said.

“I shall always stand by the state government for extending help for the project,” Yadav said.

At the meeting, the minister also discussed with state authorities various works that need to be carried out under the project in the designated forest areas. The need for proper coordination between the state and central officials also figured in the discussions.

Rajasthan Minister Rawat expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s positive gesture and said that the mega inter-state canal project, which covers 17 districts of Rajasthan and benefits almost 40 percent of the state’s population, cannot be completed on time without help and cooperation from the Centre.

This project, which links the Parvati, Kalisindh, and Chambal rivers with several rivulets, channels, and seasonal streams in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, will provide 4,102 MCM of water to Rajasthan. It will ensure water adequacy in the 17 identified districts, meeting the needs for drinking, irrigation, and industrial use.

This will also enhance water availability in the Bisalpur Dam, along with several medium-sized reservoirs. The Bisalpur Dam caters to the water demand of several cities and towns, including Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Dausa, and parts of Alwar.