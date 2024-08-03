Union Minister Anupriya Patel bats for promoting organ donation

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel on Saturday said there is a need to promote organ donation from deceased persons and brain stem dead.

She called upon officials to take all steps to ensure that no received organs are wasted before getting transplanted.

Speaking at the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day ceremony organized by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), the Minister said, “There is a need to promote organ donation from deceased persons and brain stem dead people to meet the huge need for organ donation in the country.”

She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of organ donation and has given special emphasis on the fact that one organ donor can give new life to up to eight people.

Patel lauded the family members of deceased organ donors for doing the greatest service to mankind by saving the lives of numerous people.

Calling them an inspiration for the entire country, the Minister encouraged the countrymen to step forward to pledge to donate their organs after death.

“It is only through the concerted efforts of every individual and institutions that India can realise its vision of becoming one of the leading countries in organ donation and transplantation”, Patel said.

The Minister said that though many countries like Spain, the USA and China are much ahead in organ donation, India has also made some notable achievements in this field in recent times.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra highlighted the need to enhance awareness about organ donation as there are a large number of people registering for need of organs.

He mentioned that “although India ranks third in organ transplantation, since most organ donations happen amongst family members, there is a need to inspire people to register for organ donation”.