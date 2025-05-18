Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil inaugurates groundwater recharge initiative in Bharuch

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, on Sunday, inaugurated a groundwater recharge initiative at the premises of Borosil Renewables in Bharuch, Gujarat aimed at sustainable water conservation.

The initiative saw the installation of multiple recharge wells at the site in order to recharge the groundwater.

During his address on the occasion, Patil emphasized the urgency of embracing underground water storage as the most viable solution, given the limitations of building new dams in the near future.

Highlighting the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he noted that over 16 lakh water storage structures have already been developed nationwide.

Moreover, he urged greater public awareness and participation, stating that government efforts alone would not suffice in tackling future water challenges and praised Borosil for the initiative.

Additionally, the Minister laid the foundation stone for a new 600 tons per day (TPD) solar glass manufacturing facility of the company.