Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla gets additional charge of Border Management

The Centre on Wednesday assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Border Management to Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, lAS with immediate effect, according to an official statement issued from Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Bhalla will be taking up the additional responsibility until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, according to the statement from DoPT, it said.

Earlier, a one-year extension was given to Bhalla until August 22, 2024, according to a notification issued by the DoPT.

The officer was to retire from service after completing 60 years in November 2020 after his fixed two-year tenure had ended but his term was extended on October 17, 2020, through an order till August 22, 2021.

Advertisement

He was then given two subsequent one-year extensions till August 22 of this year.