Union Home Secretary reviews infrastructure projects in Ladakh

On a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level review meeting with the Ladakh Administration, led by Chief Secretary Dr Pawan Kotwal, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dr Kotwal delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining major administrative initiatives and progress made since the formation of the Union Territory. Advertisement

Advertisement Key highlights included recruitment drives undertaken under the new legal and administrative frameworks, the finalisation of requisitions for critical gazetted posts ready for submission to UPSC, issuance of age relaxation orders, and matters concerning the creation of new districts.

Updates were also shared on the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme and the Ladakh Land Records Portal, both aimed at improving transparency and efficiency in land governance.

The Chief Secretary further briefed the Home Secretary on proposed amendments to revenue laws under review, including the extension of Section 2 of the J&K Land Grant Act, 1960, to the entire Union Territory of Ladakh.

The meeting also covered updates on several major infrastructure projects such as tunnel construction, road development, rationalisation of wildlife sanctuary boundaries, and tourism promotion. Special mention was made of the success of Ladakh’s homestay policy, which has become a model for community-based tourism. However, concerns were raised over the slow progress of 4G saturation projects.

Union Home Secretary reviewed the overall developmental preparedness of the UT Administration and underscored the need to promote tourism, particularly winter tourism, as a strategic sector to boost the local economy and generate employment.

He also stressed the urgency of expediting recruitment for gazetted posts to strengthen the administrative framework and enhance service delivery across the UT.

Additionally, the Home Secretary directed the Chief Secretary to formally engage with the Secretary of Telecommunications to fast-track the implementation of the 4G saturation project, which aims to ensure mobile connectivity across all villages and remote areas of Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Prashant Lokhande; DGP, Ladakh, Dr SD Singh Jamwal; all the Administrative Secretaries, Directors, and Heads of Departments from various divisions of the UT Administration.