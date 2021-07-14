The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the National Ayush Mission as a centrally sponsored scheme from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026, with a financial implication of Rs 4,607.30 crore.

Out of the 4, 607.30 crore, Rs. 3,000 crore will be Central share while Rs 1,607.30 crore will be state share. The National Ayush Mission was implemented with the objectives of providing cost-effective Ayush services, with universal access through up-gradation of Ayush hospitals and dispensaries, co-location of such facilities at primary and community health centres and district hospitals.

The mission aims to set up about 50 bedded integrated Ayush hospitals, public health programmes and operationalization of 12,500 health and wellness centres.

The mission seeks to address the gaps in health services through supporting the efforts of state/UT governments for providing Ayush health services/education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas.